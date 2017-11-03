Music Video Premiere: Spencer Kane - This is the Intro

“'This is the Intro' is probably my favorite release to date, with 'Get To Know Ya' close behind. These two tracks feel like me” said Kane about the new release. "My debut solo album Kane was a great stepping stone in finding my sound and vibe, but these new songs better represent my feelings and the me I have been wanting to share creatively. In a music industry with so many filters, opinions, and formulas for success, it gets hard to create true artistic expression. With this new single, I want listeners to know they're hearing directly from me... not, a filtered or directed Spencer Kane. This is what I feel. This is what inspires and gives me butterflies. That's what I want people to hear.”
He continued, "The aggressive tones and hype feels are all woven into my lyrics. Some get caught up in tailoring music art to fit a genre or audience, and that's not what this song is. I don't know who this song is for. Honestly, I don't really care. I wrote it to be free of other's opinions or judgment. This is what I feel called by God to do, and if that means paving my own path, no matter the resistance, that's what I'm going to do.”
Watch the music video below:
Buy on iTunes.