 NF - Let You Down music video

Watch NF's official music video for his song "Let You Down".


About the Author
Chad Horton has been in the music business since 2000 and is currently the Director of Social Media for 10th Street Entertainment, which manages several multi-platinum artists. Originally from Northern California, Horton rooted himself in San Diego with his wife and two daughters.

NF and Trip Lee Win Big at 2017 GMA Dove Awards

Last night was the 2017 Dove Awards and amongst the many awards given out, Trip Lee and NF were two of the recipients.

NF's 'Perception' Debuted at No. 1 on Billboard 200

Hip-hop artist NF's latest album Perception not only debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes Albums chart and Amazon's Top Rap Album chart, but it also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200.

NF's 'Perception' First Week Sales Numbers are in

NF's first week numbers for Perception are in and the rapper posted better numbers than his last release and also earned himself a no. 1 spot on the iTunes albums chart and the Billboard music chart.

NF Announces 2018 'Perception' Tour Dates and Preorder

Just days after NF released his long-awaited album Perception, the emcee has announced the dates of his 2018 "Perception Tour."

Lecrae's 'All Things Work Together' Opening Week Numbers are in

In 2015, Lecrae's Anomaly shocked the world when it had first week sales of 88,000 units sold, not including streaming. This year's All Things Work Together has fallen short of that.

Lecrae Announces 1K Phew Will Join Reach Records

With the announcement of 1K Phew joining Lecrae and Aha Gazelle on tour, it seemed like something was brewing with the young artist.

NF's 'Perception' Hits No. 1 on iTunes Albums Chart

NF's long-anticipated follow up to Therapy Session, Perception, is finally here, and the charting numbers have proved that the rapper is still number one to his fans.

No Matter the Mainstream 'Perception', NF's Explosive Intro to Hip-Hop Still isn't Recognized

Hip-Hop artist NF had undoubtedly one of the best weeks an artist could probably have, a No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 album on the iTunes chart with Perception, not to mention, a win…

