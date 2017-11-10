 Social Club Misfits - Say Goodbye music video

The Social Club Misfits just released the music video for their boom-bap song "Say Goodbye."



"This song is special. I‎t was the first song we finished while creating the new album (coming out 18’). The last album we wanted to push the boundaries of our sound but now...now we feel like it’s time to make that real hiphop & those crazy bangers we're known for," wrote the Misfits on Facebook. "We performed this for half of the F&F tour and people were jumping around like i‎t was a scene from the movie 8 mile. Get ready we got a lot of tricks up our sleeve," said the group on Facebook.

Click to purchase or stream: here.

About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Related Articles

Album Listening Session: YP aka Young Paul - God Forgives

in Listening Session
YP aka Young Paul is doing a Listening Session of his new album God Forgives on Rapzilla.com. Listen to the whole project below.

Sevin Reveals New Album, Tracklist, Cover, and Preorder

in News
HOG MOB's Sevin is releasing his latest project From Tha Park 2 Tha Palace with Sevin Duce on November 17th.

Kadence Releases 'Die Daily Season 3' and Drops Single 'Blessed'

in News
Rapper Kadence of the Die Daily crew released Die Daily Season 3 on Halloween and the first single is called "Blessed (in the key of autotune).

Free Download: Dlyric - One Mans World Ft. Gemstar & Mello D

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Rapper Dlyric just dropped his single "One Man's World" ft. Gemstar & Mello D. You can download it for free on Rapzilla's Soundcloud.

Trending

Lecrae's 'All Things Work Together' Opening Week Numbers are in

in News
In 2015, Lecrae's Anomaly shocked the world when it had first week sales of 88,000 units sold, not including streaming. This year's All Things Work Together has fallen short of that.

Lecrae Announces 1K Phew Will Join Reach Records

in News
With the announcement of 1K Phew joining Lecrae and Aha Gazelle on tour, it seemed like something was brewing with the young artist.

NF's 'Perception' Hits No. 1 on iTunes Albums Chart

in News
NF's long-anticipated follow up to Therapy Session, Perception, is finally here, and the charting numbers have proved that the rapper is still number one to his fans.

No Matter the Mainstream 'Perception', NF's Explosive Intro to Hip-Hop Still isn't Recognized

in Story
Hip-Hop artist NF had undoubtedly one of the best weeks an artist could probably have, a No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 album on the iTunes chart with Perception, not to mention, a win…

Our Playlists

Christian Rap Playlist
Click Here To Follow On Spotify


Christian Rap Supreme Playlist
Click Here To Follow On Apple Music

LISTENING SESSION

YP aka Young Paul God Forgives
Buy on iTunes

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

Popular Tags